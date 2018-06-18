Comments
(CBS) A terrifying scene was caught on camera in China Sunday when a portion of the ceiling fell onto a busy escalator.
At least nine people were hurt at a mountain resort of Huayin City in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
Resort staff members and other tourists scrambled to pull the victims out from under the debris.
Several people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Authorities have not said what caused the ceiling to collapse.