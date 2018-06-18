COLFAX (CBS13) – Placer County sheriff deputies are crediting an alert real estate agent for stopping a crime.

Deputies say, on Saturday, the agent saw two people in the process of burglarizing a home in the 2300 block of Barnes Lane in Colfax.

The witness followed the suspects when they fled the area.

Deputies soon stopped the suspects at westbound on Interstate 80 and the Placer Hills Road off-ramp. John Forrester, 53, and Desaray Smith, 37, were arrested. They have been booked into the Auburn jail.

Deputies say they later found property stolen from the residence dumped nearby.