CARMICHAEL

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Crews say a Carmichael restaurant was damaged in an early morning fire on Monday.

Firefighters arrived around 6 a.m. to find smoke coming from the kitchen area of the Kiki’s Madison restaurant at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Dewey Drive.

Metro Fire says the fire is believed to be accidental. Fire officials at the scene say it appears rags that were put in a washing machine ignited, causing the fire.

Crews estimate the fire caused about $100,000 in damages to the restaurant.

