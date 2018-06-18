LODI (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is continuing to look over all programs and services as it begins to finalize a new budget.

Some of the proposed items that might be cut include jobs within the Parks and Recreation Department and its causing concern for a lot of people.

Fifty percent of the small staff at the Micke Grove Zoo have already received notice and are now doing everything they can to keep their positions from being eliminated from the county.

Like many families in the valley, Stephanie Smith enjoys a quiet afternoon inside the Micke Grove Zoo where 80,000 people visit every year.

“The park is really beautiful, well kept. The animals seemed to have a clean area to play and be in, beautiful garden too,” said Smith.

Four of the eight staff members responsible for the zoo were recently notified their jobs would be eliminated. The cuts are part of San Joaquin County’s proposed budget.

“As a manager, I am deeply concerned about the safety and security. I’m more concerned of the health and safety of our animal residents. Many of them, we have acquired from other zoos. We have made commitments to them, we have promised to take really good care of them,” said Avanti Mallapur of the Micke Grove Zoo.

The zoo sits on five acres and has more than 180 animals. Leaders with the zoo say there are five different sections that are staffed every day and say getting rid of positions will be a big challenge.

“Our staff is already extremely tired and overworked, some of our staff are exhausted and emotional low at this point,” she said.

County leaders say everything in the budget has been reviewed. They will continue to look over items and hear from people before finalizing the numbers.

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will meet on June 26. Workers and supporters of the zoo say they will also be there to fight for their jobs. The county has to finalize a budget by the end of June.