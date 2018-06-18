  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Florida
Ali the elephant. (Credit: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – An elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch briefly escaped its enclosure at a Florida zoo.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that was accidentally left open and wound up in a courtyard.

The zoo said guests weren’t endangered and safety protocols were quickly put into place.

Zoo staff used food to entice the elephant back into the enclosure. Ali was loose for about 20 minutes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

