SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A bicyclist was left in critical condition after being struck by a car in Sacramento on Saturday.

The scene was near the Natomas Library along Truxel Road.

Investigators say the crash happened around noon. Officers believe the driver who struck the bicyclist was high on marijuana when the crash happened.

The driver was arrested and is now facing DUI charges.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect at this point.

Family says the bicyclist is still in critical condition as of Monday morning.