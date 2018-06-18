LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigator look into a Tesla battery fire in Southern California.

The specialist will observe Tesla’s examination of the Model S that caught fire Friday on a street in West Hollywood. The agency says the trip will allow it to learn about fires in all battery-powered vehicles.

Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband’s Tesla car shooting flames near the front wheels. She says in a tweet that there was no accident and the incident was “out of the blue.” McCormack is married to director Michael Morris.

Tesla called the incident “an extraordinarily unusual occurrence” and says it’s investigating.

No one was hurt in the fire.

