SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Neighbors say the shooting of a pregnant woman and her child has shattered their feeling of safety.

The shooting happened in an area sitting between Tahoe Park and Colonial Village.

No arrests have been made.

Rene, who didn’t want to give his last name, said he was relaxing at home when he heard popping sounds. Later, they heard sirens.

“Before we know it, 20 cops come around the corner,” he said.

Sacramento Police say they got a call just after 10 p.m. about a shooting at 77th and Marin. Police say the call same from the victim herself. She and her 5-year-old child had been shot.

Both the pregnant woman and her child were taken to a nearby hospital and are in serious condition, but stable.

A gang enforcement officer went door-to-door looking for surveillance, and asking if anyone had seen what led to the shooting.

Neighbors say they’ve felt safe for years, but that’s been changing as they see cars racing down the street, doing doughnuts with drivers and passengers from outside the area.