The weather was perfect this weekend in the Sacramento area — nice and cool. Just keep that in the back of your mind because this next weekend is going to be anything BUT nice and cool. Summer’s coming in with a vengeance to Northern California.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Weather Forecast

We’ve officially got triple digits as we get into the start of summer on Thursday. We’ll have fair skies across the area, with a few clouds potentially in the high country tonight. The high pressure is going to build; and as it does, our temperatures will crank up a bit. We may have a few clouds tonight up in the high country and will have some areas of low clouds over toward the coast. Patchy fog will slowly move off to the east.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, we’re going to be up around 95 and 100 degrees. By the time we get into Thursday, we’re going to be in the mid- to upper-90s.

By Friday, that average is really going to build and we’ll start to see the leading edge of some hundreds Friday — we could be about 102 to about 107 just in time for Saturday. Prior to that, it’s just sort of slowly turning up the heater out there. The daytime highs will be about 95 or 100 degrees. Be prepared!

We’re looking at toasty conditions for your Tuesday with sunny conditions in the Sierra and patchy morning fog over toward the west with temperatures running on into the 60s. Again, we’ll be approaching 100 degrees in the north and the valley.