SONOMA COUNTY (CBS13) – UC Davis researchers are calling for women who were pregnant during or after the deadly Wine Country wildfires to participate in a study.

Researchers want to look at how the smoke and ash effects prenatal and postnatal health.

Officials will collect and test blood, hair, and breast milk from women, as well as and placentas, umbilical cord, saliva, and blood samples from their babies.

Researchers hope to determine if there are biological effects on exposures to the wildfires.

Participants must have been living or working in the area while pregnant when the wildfires hit in October.