SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The police shooting of Stephon Clark is gaining new attention at city hall as activists are calling for eight days of action to symbolize the eight shots that killed the unarmed black man.

“Today is the first day of eight days for eight shots,” said a speaker Tuesday night.

Activists spent the first 2 hours of the Sacramento City Council meeting addressing leaders over their growing concerns.

“There is a lack of accountability and transparency in this city and the policies on how cops police,” said another speaker.

Dozens of officers were standing by in case of a distribution.

“Say his name! Say his name!” exclaimed one speaker in reference to Stephon Clark and a second many who died in police custody, Brandon Smith.

They are calling for justice for Clark after two Sacramento Police officers shot him in his grandmother’s backyard.

Then, three months later, Smith died while in police custody after experiencing a medical episode.

Activists and Smith’s younger brother are calling it negligent.

“I can’t even imagine the pain my mother goes through, let alone my own pain, something needs to change with our law enforcement,” said Brionne Mays, Smith’s brother.

Among dozens of demonstrations planned over the course of eight days, Clark’s grandmother is also a part of the push. She hopes for healing and spent her morning at an event for a new children’s book.

It follows two families after the shooting of a black man in their community. The story attempts to expose what authors call the reality of police shootings from racial injustice to racial stereotypes.

“It really affects them when their parents don’t educate their children and let them know what’s right from wrong and they need to be educated children ask questions all the time,” said Sequita Thompson, Clark’s grandmother.

There were no arrests Tuesday evening at city hall.

As for the rest of the week, activists plan on protesting at the police department Wednesday and back to city hall on Thursday.