SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – New renderings of the Sacramento Convention Center remodel were released Tuesday morning.

It comes as city officials met to discuss the future of the massive project, which will also see a refit of the Community Center Theater.

City leaders say it’s time to bring the complex up to speed, with portions of the convention center being built in the 1970s.

#BREAKING The renderings have arrived. Here is our first look at the new #Sacramento Convention Center and Community Center Theater.@CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/iO1WQbx7Ez — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) June 19, 2018

The estimated costs of the refit will be $220-240 million for the Convention Center, with the Community Center Theater coming in at about $84 million. Costs have increased due to federal tariffs on steel and aluminum, city leaders say. Other material costs and labor shortages have also caused the price tag to increase.

The project is expected to create about 2800 construction jobs.

Construction is expected to begin by December, but it will take a few years for the project to come to fruition.