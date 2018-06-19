CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A late night crash sent multiple people to the hospital on Monday.

Authorities say two cars crashed on the westbound side of Greenback Lane near Brookhaven Way just after 10 p.m.

A multi-vehicle crash in Citrus Heights on Greenback Lane and Binet Dr sent four people to the hospital overnight. One lane still closed on Greenback while police investigate. Scene should be cleared soon. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/Bg9VKgSmjx — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) June 19, 2018

Several good Samaritans stopped to help, but that’s when a third car collided into the people from the first crash.

At least four people are being treated. Their conditions are unknown.

Citrus Heights police closed the roadway through most of the night and early morning hours to investigate the crash.