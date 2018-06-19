Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A late night crash sent multiple people to the hospital on Monday.
Authorities say two cars crashed on the westbound side of Greenback Lane near Brookhaven Way just after 10 p.m.
Several good Samaritans stopped to help, but that’s when a third car collided into the people from the first crash.
At least four people are being treated. Their conditions are unknown.
Citrus Heights police closed the roadway through most of the night and early morning hours to investigate the crash.