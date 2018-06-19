  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Knights Landing, Yolo County

KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – Authorities say five people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in Knights Landing.

The incident happened late Monday afternoon. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 9700 block of South Oak Grove Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Deputies found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was soon pronounced dead.

A total of five people were soon arrested: Armando Mendez, 29, Michael Margueis, 26, Trevor Morgan, 18, and two male minors age 16 and 17. All five are facing homicide charges.

Investigators have not detailed what led up to the man being shot.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (530) 668-5248.

