MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are trying to determine what caused an explosion at Modesto Junior College over the weekend.

Several @modestojc facilities remain closed this morning following an explosion and chemical spill Sunday near the east campus pool. We'll have a live update on @CBSSacramento & @GoodDaySac at 6am. pic.twitter.com/YHCLGIWXYY — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) June 19, 2018

The explosion happened early Sunday morning at the college’s east campus and shook homes in surrounding neighborhood.

According to the Modesto Bee, the explosion may have originated in a carbon dioxide system in the campus pool room. It also caused a chemical spill and structural damage on campus.

Authorities are looking into whether a mechanical failure in the carbon dioxide system inside the pool room is to blame for Sunday's blast & chemical spill at #Modesto Junior College East Campus. Luckily no one was injured. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/U9PqZ3BWQ6 — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) June 19, 2018

The pool area is now closed for investigation.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Several facilities remain closed at the campus as of Tuesday morning.