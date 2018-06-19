Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are trying to determine what caused an explosion at Modesto Junior College over the weekend.
The explosion happened early Sunday morning at the college’s east campus and shook homes in surrounding neighborhood.
According to the Modesto Bee, the explosion may have originated in a carbon dioxide system in the campus pool room. It also caused a chemical spill and structural damage on campus.
The pool area is now closed for investigation.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Several facilities remain closed at the campus as of Tuesday morning.