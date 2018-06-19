  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are trying to determine what caused an explosion at Modesto Junior College over the weekend.

The explosion happened early Sunday morning at the college’s east campus and shook homes in surrounding neighborhood.

According to the Modesto Bee, the explosion may have originated in a carbon dioxide system in the campus pool room. It also caused a chemical spill and structural damage on campus.

The pool area is now closed for investigation.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Several facilities remain closed at the campus as of Tuesday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s