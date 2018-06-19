MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters had to help put out an escalator fire at the Sears store at the Vintage Faire Mall late Monday night.

The Modesto Fire Department says their crews responded to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. A store manager who was out in front told firefighters that workers noticed a fire in the escalator and tried to put it out with dry chemical extinguishers.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading, but the whole store was filled with smoke.

It took more than an hour for the smoke to be clear out of the building, firefighters say.