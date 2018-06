California Bill That Would Change Police Deadly Force Policies AdvancesThe bill would update the state's standard for when law enforcement can use lethal force in the wake of police shootings.

East Sacramento Moms Offer Help At Border As Remote TranslatorsVictoria Ciganda is one of the moms who has signed up to become a remote translator for detainees at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump Immigration Policy Unites Condemnation Across The SpectrumThe zero tolerance policy that has separated children from their parents has struck a rare chord of agreement on both sides of the aisle.

'Zero Tolerance' Immigration Policy Has Stockton Families ConcernedFaith and community leaders in San Joaquin County call it cruel and unnecessary as those parents face prosecution for attempting to cross the border illegally.

New Campaign Aims To Raise Awareness Of Stephon Clark ShootingActivists gathered for the start of Eight Days, Eight Shots on Tuesday at Sacramento City Hall. The eight days are one for each of the shots that struck Clark.