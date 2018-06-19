Comments
TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Eastbound Interstate 80 is starting to reopen after a semi and its trailer are removed from the Truckee River Canyon.
The truck crashed at Highway 267 over the weekend, but efforts to pull it out Monday were unsuccessful.
Tuesday morning, crews were able to tow the truck out of the canyon. However, the right lane on eastbound I-80 remains closed as work continues to get the truck out of the area.
Caltrans crews are now laying a K-rail to protect drivers from the damaged and open guardrail.
However, drivers should expect significant delays in the area for the time being.