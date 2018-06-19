TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Eastbound Interstate 80 is starting to reopen after a semi and its trailer are removed from the Truckee River Canyon.

#TrafficAlert Tow truck crew making progress pulling crashed truck and trailer out of Truckee River Canyon. EB I-80 remains closed in Truckee for removal work. ETO 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/hH7Zcpf5sR — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 19, 2018

The truck crashed at Highway 267 over the weekend, but efforts to pull it out Monday were unsuccessful.

Tuesday morning, crews were able to tow the truck out of the canyon. However, the right lane on eastbound I-80 remains closed as work continues to get the truck out of the area.

#TrafficAlert Right lane remains closed EB I-80 @13 miles east of Truckee. Crashed big rig successfully towed out of the Truckee River Canyon early this morning. Maintenance crews laying k-rail to protect motorists from open guardrail. Expect significant delays!! pic.twitter.com/SKiYH4SsrM — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 19, 2018

Caltrans crews are now laying a K-rail to protect drivers from the damaged and open guardrail.

However, drivers should expect significant delays in the area for the time being.