  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCode Black
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:uc davis cancer center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The UC Davis Cancer Center has a new four-legged friend helping pediatric patients.

Huggie the dog is the first ever “facility dog” at UC Davis. The two-year-old Labrador Retriever supports children undergoing treatments in the pediatric infusion center by reducing any fear, stress, anxiety, or pain they may be feeling.

Anna Stark’s son is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“I think the special thing about Huggie is that all these kids here are patients, and Huggie is so patient and so kind, that he allows all the kids to be kind of like the doctors and Huggie is the patient for them to take care of,” Stark said.

Huggie went through 24 months of training before reporting for duty at the hospital. In his training, he mastered more than 40 commands.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s