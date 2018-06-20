Good Wednesday to you, and good last day of spring 2018.

Summer rolls here early tomorrow morning and it looks like we’ll start the leading edge of a warming trend is going to turn us into really feeling like summer as early as Friday, Saturday, and on into Sunday. In fact, we have an excessive-heat watch in place late Friday, pretty much all the way through the weekend with temperatures above 100 degrees for most locations. Be prepared for that. Valley locations obviously. Just very warm along the coast and very warm in the Sierra. So that’s where we stand right now.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Weather Forecast

We do have still a little bit of low pressure that’s trying to come on by that’s actually helping with an onshore flow. We have a nice Delta breeze out there. Temperatures are right around where we should be for this time of the year so pretty comfortable there. High pressure is going to try to build in tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be between about 93 and 97 degrees, warming things up just a little bit. And then just in time for Friday, that low is really getting out of here. High pressure really starts to build on in and that’s what we’re going to start to get some heat across the area. So be prepared. Tomorrow’s high is 93 to about 97. Then of course as we get into the first full day of summer, we’ll be into the triple digits, low triple digits just in time for Friday.

So breezy and a bit warmer tomorrow. We’re talking about again some gusty winds in the Central Valley tomorrow gusting in around 20 to 25. So it’s a bit of an onshore flow but we’re just kind of blowing warm air around. Sunny and warm in the Sierra with some clouds to start. Partial afternoon clearing stalls clear skies on the coast by the afternoon. But some patchy fog to start as well. Sixty-five to about 70 for San Francisco and Monterey. So there’s weather blog on the last full day of spring. Have a nice start to your summer.