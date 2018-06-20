  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCode Black
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in the murders of a brother and sister in Modesto.

Trevor Michael Dorion, 24 of Modesto, was arrested in the deaths of 69-year-old John Parodi and his sister 59-year-old Debra Parodi.

Detectives didn’t have to look far for Dorion. He’s been in the Stanislaus County Jail since June 9 on a robbery charge, just four days after the Pardis were found dead.

The Parodis were found dead on June 5 in a home in the Coralwood Mobile Home Park.

Detectives believe he acted alone.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s