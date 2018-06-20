MODESTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in the murders of a brother and sister in Modesto.

Trevor Michael Dorion, 24 of Modesto, was arrested in the deaths of 69-year-old John Parodi and his sister 59-year-old Debra Parodi.

Detectives didn’t have to look far for Dorion. He’s been in the Stanislaus County Jail since June 9 on a robbery charge, just four days after the Pardis were found dead.

The Parodis were found dead on June 5 in a home in the Coralwood Mobile Home Park.

Detectives believe he acted alone.