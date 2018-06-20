STOCKTON (CBS 13) — A Stockton YMCA on the 2100 block of W. March Lane was burglarized Sunday morning. Over $10,000 of electronics were taken from the office.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Stockton Police responded to a report of a burglary at the YMCA of San Joaquin County Office. When officers arrived they noticed a broken window near the front door.

YMCA employees stated that approximately $10,000-$12,000 worth of electronics were taken.

Video surveillance shows a green Chevy Truck entering at 5:13 a.m. and leaving the business after the burglary at 5:31 a.m.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous. Please reference Case # 18-22560 when providing information.

People may also text information from their cell phones to ‘Crimes’ (274637) and type the keyword TIPSPD and then their tip or log on to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click ‘Submit A Tip’. Tipsters may also send tips on the Stockton PD Mobile Phone App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.