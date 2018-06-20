ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District announced Wednesday that two new birds and 10 mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile Virus.

“The mosquito and West Nile virus season is definitely underway,” said Gary Goodman, District Manager. “It’s important for residents to be mindful and take all the necessary precautions to avoid being bitten.”

Officials confirmed that bird and mosquito samples were collected from different locations, but most of the West Nile Virus activity is concentrated in urban areas within the City of Sacramento. The district attributed the increase in virus activity and overall mosquito populations to the warming temperatures.

So far this year, the district reported that 8 birds and 13 mosquito samples have been found positive for West Nile Virus in Sacramento County. No activity has been detected in Yolo County yet.

“The summer season officially starts tomorrow and triple-digit temperatures are expected over the next couple of days, so we will likely continue to see increased activity,” said Goodman. “We continue to ask for everyone’s cooperation in draining all backyard mosquito sources and wearing an effective mosquito repellent when spending time outdoors.”

The District recommends following the “D’s of Mosquito Prevention”:

DRAIN standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

standing water that may produce mosquitoes. DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outdoors.

and are times to avoid being outdoors. DRESS appropriately be wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.

appropriately be wearing long sleeves and pants when outside. DEFEND yourself by using an effective insect repellent. Make sure to follow label directions!

yourself by using an effective insect repellent. Make sure to follow label directions! DOOR and window screens should be in good working condition.

and window screens should be in good working condition. DISTRICT personnel are also available to address any mosquito problems. Call them at 1-800-429-1022 or visit www.FIGHTtheBITE.net

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using an insect repellent that contains the active ingredients DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or the plant-based Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.