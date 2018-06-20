WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon is joining other mayors from across the country in protest of the federal government’s family separation policy regarding undocumented immigrants.

Cabaldon says he’s headed to the point of entry in Tornillo, Texas along the border today and will visit detention centers there himself.

He says the goal of his visit is to prevent undocumented immigrant children from being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“For me, it’s about taking the voices of the people of West Sac that are in anguish and want to do something other than post on Facebook,” he said.

Cabaldon will take part in a bipartisan delegation of mayors from states including South Carolina, Indiana, and Georgia.