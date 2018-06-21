CHICAGO (AP) — Thursday night’s game between the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain.

The postponement is the 40th in the major leagues this season, one more than last year and the most in at least the past six years.

The game will be made up on Friday as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. CDT. The second game will start at 7:10 p.m., the time for Friday’s regularly scheduled game, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The White Sox announced right-hander James Shields (2-8, 4.63 ERA) will start the first game on Friday, with righty Lucas Giolito (4-7, 7.19) following in the nightcap. Chicago has lost seven straight to match a season high and is a season-low 25 games under .500.

Oakland will send left-hander Sean Manaea (6-6, 3.56) to the mound in the opener and start righty Chris Bassitt in (0-2, 2.45) in Game 2.

The Athletics are scheduled to play four games this weekend during their only visit to Chicago this season.