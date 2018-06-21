CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man accused of running over two pedestrians after a multi-vehicle crash.

Vinnie Sterio, 18, was arrested Monday night after police say he lost control of his vehicle and ran over two pedestrians, including a driver who was rear-ended during a suspected street race.

The incident began just after 10 p.m., when the driver of a Nissan Sentra got out her car to assist the driver she rear-ended.

While they both were waiting for paramedics to arrive, police say Sterio drove through the scene and collided with a vehicle that was exiting a nearby driveway and lost control of his car, running over the two pedestrians.

Vinnie was arrested and then booked at Sacramento County Jail. He has since posted bail.