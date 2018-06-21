  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:San Francisco Giants, River Cats

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants All-Star pitcher Johnny Cueto is expected to start rehabbing with the Sacramento River Cats Saturday, June 23. You can watch that game on CW31 at 7 pm.

Cueto went on the disabled list in late April with a sprained right elbow.

The 32-year-old previously rehabbed with the River Cats in August of 2017.

The righthander is a two-time All-Star and 2014 Cy Young runner-up. He won a World Series with the Kansas City Royals in 2015.

Pitcher Jeff Samardzija is scheduled to make a rehab appearance Thursday, June 21 against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Tickets are available still available.

