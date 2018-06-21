ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say a driver suspected to have been street racing on an Elk Grove thoroughfare has been arrested.

The incident happened Wednesday night. Elk Grove police say an officer spotted two car near Elk Grove and Franklin boulevards suspected to be street racing.

One of the cars would not pull over for the officer, police say, prompting a chase that lasted until Bruceville Road and Machado Ranch Drive. There, the driver got out but was later found hiding in a park and arrested.

Police say a check of the VIN number of the car found it to have been reported stolen.

The driver, 32-year-old Sacramento resident Kenneth Linden, was found to have been on probation. Officers say they also found controlled substances inside the car.

Linden was arrested and then booked into Sacramento County Jail. He’s facing charges of felony evading, drug charges, possession of a stolen vehicle, a probation violation and an outstanding warrant.