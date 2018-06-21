FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A driver was transported with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash early Thursday morning.

The scene is off Highway 12, near the Webster Street offramp.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, crews responded a little after 3 a.m. to investigate a reported accident. At the scene, crews found that car had rolled off the road.

One person was trapped inside the car. Crews had to extricate the driver.

The driver, whose name has not been released, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. It is still unclear what led up to the crash.