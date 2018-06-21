  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A driver was transported with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash early Thursday morning.

The scene is off Highway 12, near the Webster Street offramp.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, crews responded a little after 3 a.m. to investigate a reported accident. At the scene, crews found that car had rolled off the road.

One person was trapped inside the car. Crews had to extricate the driver.

The driver, whose name has not been released, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. It is still unclear what led up to the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s