STOCKTON (CBS13) — Tenants inside a Stockton apartment complex have less than two months to pack up their personal belongings and find a new place to live and some don’t even know why.

Sixty-day notices were posted on the door of at least 20 units.

Several neighbors said the Quailwood Apartment complex was sold recently and things just haven’t been the same.

Tami Marsh of Stockton is still processing the letter she and many of her neighbors received on their doors just a few days ago. It was a 60-day notice from their property manager.

“Some of the people that live here are on fixed incomes. They don’t have the money or the sources and that is the part that hurts the most. Our community is really, really together,” said Marsh.

The letter says tenants, “Must peaceably vacate the premises and remove all personal property on or before Aug. 18.” What’s missing is an explanation why people have to suddenly move.

“Most of us are long-term, some have been here 30 years, so to see this happen, it’s just been awful,” she said.

Tenants we spoke with say the property was bought by a company back in May. Managers told them, as part of the loan agreement, they have to renovate each unit by the end of the year. That means they also have to charge people almost double what they are paying now.

“We have to pack up, we have to try to find a new place to live. That means first and last month’s rent, a deposit, a location. Is it going to be affordable for us? Some of us who live there, myself would be one included, we’re single incomes. Not everybody is a double income,” said resident June Walker.

Tenants say they are upset managers of the property have not shared their plans. They are also angry they’re not being given any other option, but to move.

“When we call the number that we have, it’s just an office number. There is nobody to get a hold of. I think if they are going to do something like this, they should have called a meeting for all the tenants who this is going to be affecting,” she said.

We also reached out to managers at the property. A woman told me she would get back to us, but we are still waiting for a callback.