SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Scorching summer weather is here, and triple-digit heat means high energy use.

Energy experts are cautioning everyone to wait until after 7 p.m. to start using high-energy appliances, to reduce stress on the power grid.

“We are expecting a high load for sure, we will definitely see demand because of the air conditioning,” says SMUD spokesman Chris Capra.

Triple-digit heat across the Sacramento Valley is marking summer’s arrival.

Energy experts warn using certain appliances during peak hours, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m could stress the power grid, and ultimately lead to an outage.

Those appliances include ovens, dishwashers, dryers and washing machines. Air-conditioning is also on that list, and SMUD recommends keeping your home cool, using less traditional ways.

“Don’t let the house heat up in the first place. In the morning, open those blinds and windows and let some cool air in, but get them closed as soon as you feel that heat,” Capra says.

Capra adds keeping your thermostat at, or above 78 degrees, will help ease the power grid and shave up to 20 percent off your bill.

But this weekend isn’t much of a concern for SMUD and Cal-ISO. The two agencies say consecutive days of 100-plus degree heat during the weekdays would put more stress on the power grid, potentially calling for a temporary power outage.

“Our load for [Friday] for instance is gonna be 37,500 megawatts, and we don’t get concerned until we reach 40,000 to 41,000 megawatts.”

While both agencies don’t expect to reach the energy limit this weekend, they are bracing for an energy depleting summer.

Cal-ISO issued four flex alerts last year, but this year could top the record. Energy experts say they have a fewer number of natural gas plants to supplement power loss.