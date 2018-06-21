SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s NBA Draft day and the Sacramento Kings have the No. 2 pick. But, with a storied history of busts, many fans are probably looking at the pick as both a blessing and a curse.

Perhaps best representing Kings fans’ continual existential crisis is a new song posted by YouTube artist Hobo Johnson.

Earlier this week, Johnson posted a short song titled “Sacramento Kings Anthem (we’re not that bad).” It features lyrics like “I just really love the drafts, but then we draft shooters who could really, really shoot but couldn’t even guard my dad.”

Johnson goes on to lament how far the Kings have fallen since the glory years of the early 2000s (and how much he doesn’t like Robert Horry), as well as how the Kings have missed out on so many perennial all-stars.

“I’m just so tired of telling my friends we’re not that bad,” another lyric goes. “We’re just different, because we like to pass on Klay (Thompson) for Jimmer (Fredette).”

It’s not exactly clear who exactly the Kings will pick with the No. 2 spot – if they don’t trade it away. But, some names being thrown around are Marvin Bagley from Duke, international star Luka Doncic, and University of Missouri player Michael Porter Jr.

Johnson’s song has racked up more than 92,000 views since being posted on Tuesday.

Watch “Sacramento Kings Anthem” above (warning, some explicit language)