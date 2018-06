SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings have selected Duke’s Marvin Bagley III with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft.

The Phoenix Suns took Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 pick.

Luka Doncic, the other possible pick that had been floated around, was selected No. 3 by the Atlanta Hawks, but was sent to the Dallas Mavericks in a trade for Trey Young and a future pick.

