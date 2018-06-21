SAN JOSE (CBS13) – The San Jose Sharks open the 2018-19 season Wednesday, October 3 at home against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Sharks beat the Ducks in the First Round of the 2017-18 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The eventual Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals will make one visit to San Jose on Valentine’s Day.

The Sharks will host 17 weekend games, including 2 back-to-back games: December 22 (1 pm) and 23 (5 pm) against the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes, and March 30 (6 pm) and 31 (5 pm) against the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames.

San Jose will first play the Last Vegas Golden Knights in Vegas Saturday, November 24. The Sharks lost to the Golden Knights in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The season finishes at home on Saturday, April 6 against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Sharks will play each NHL team at least twice this season- once at home and once on the road.

Click HERE for the full schedule.