SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s the first official weekend of summer and it’s going to be hot! Temperatures are expected to reach the low 100s, which means extra precautions should be taken during outside activities.
The City of West Sacramento’s Emergency Services Division is warning everyone to take precautions including drinking fluids, staying out of the direct sun, and seeking cool shelter during peak heat hours.
Three cooling centers will be available for those who need to take shelter from the heat. More cooling centers throughout Yolo County can be found on this map.
West Sacramento Community Center: 1075 West Capitol Ave. (916) 617-5320
- Monday – Thursday: 8:00am to 6:00pm and Friday: 8:00am to 5:00pm
Arthur F. Turner Community Library: 1212 Merkley Ave. (916) 375-6465
- Monday 12:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday-Thursday 11:00am-8:00pm Friday & Saturday 10:00am-5:30pm Sunday 1:00pm-5:00pm
West Sacramento Recreation Center: 2801 Jefferson Blvd. (916) 617-4770
- Monday-Friday 5:15am-9:30pm Saturday & Sunday 8:00am-8:00pm
In addition to visiting cooling centers, city officials gave some tips on how to avoid heat-related illness.
- Never leave infants, children, frail elderly, or pets unattended in a parked car.
- Drink plenty of fluids. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty.
- Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Use hats and sunscreen as needed.
- Use cold compresses, misting, showers, and cool baths.
- Keep physical activities to a minimum during the hottest part of the day.
The city warns that if you see someone experiencing the symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion:
- Have someone call 9-1-1 while you begin cooling the victim.
- Get the victim to a shady area.
- Cool the victim rapidly with a cool bath or shower, or by sponging with cool water, until the body temperature drops to 101-102 degrees Fahrenheit, orally.
- If a victim’s muscles twitch uncontrollably as a result of heat stroke, keep the victim from injuring him/herself, but do not place any object in the mouth and do not give fluids. If there is vomiting, make sure the airway remains open by turning the victim on his/her side.