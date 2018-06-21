SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s the first official weekend of summer and it’s going to be hot! Temperatures are expected to reach the low 100s, which means extra precautions should be taken during outside activities.

The City of West Sacramento’s Emergency Services Division is warning everyone to take precautions including drinking fluids, staying out of the direct sun, and seeking cool shelter during peak heat hours.

Three cooling centers will be available for those who need to take shelter from the heat. More cooling centers throughout Yolo County can be found on this map.

West Sacramento Community Center: 1075 West Capitol Ave. (916) 617-5320

Monday – Thursday: 8:00am to 6:00pm and Friday: 8:00am to 5:00pm

Arthur F. Turner Community Library: 1212 Merkley Ave. (916) 375-6465

Monday 12:00pm-8:00pm Tuesday-Thursday 11:00am-8:00pm Friday & Saturday 10:00am-5:30pm Sunday 1:00pm-5:00pm

West Sacramento Recreation Center: 2801 Jefferson Blvd. (916) 617-4770

Monday-Friday 5:15am-9:30pm Saturday & Sunday 8:00am-8:00pm

In addition to visiting cooling centers, city officials gave some tips on how to avoid heat-related illness.

Never leave infants, children, frail elderly, or pets unattended in a parked car.

Drink plenty of fluids. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Use hats and sunscreen as needed.

Use cold compresses, misting, showers, and cool baths.

Keep physical activities to a minimum during the hottest part of the day.

The city warns that if you see someone experiencing the symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion: