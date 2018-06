5:50 p.m. UPDATE: Power has been restored to the customers.

—

5:30 p.m. UPDATE: SMUD estimates about 11,000 people are without power and still expects to have power restored to most of them within the hour.

—

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — About 15,000 people are without power in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

The power outage is concentrated in the Arden area along Watt Avenue, south of Arden Way.

The estimated time of restoration is around 6 p.m.