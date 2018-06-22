PILOT HILL (CBS13) — Cal Fire scrambling to finish controlled burns near Pilot Hill before temperatures get too high. But just last week, the state stopped handing out residential burn permits.

And now locals are confused about why CalFire is still burning.

“The smoke and the burning is in my backyard,” said Lynelle Robertson, who lives in El Dorado County. “If it gets across Highway 49, where do you think it’s going to go, it’s going to come right down here.”

With triple-digit temperatures quickly approaching, residents in the foothills are preparing their properties for fire season.

“And it’s a three-month process because just about the time you get it mowed down it rains again and it comes back,” Robertson said.

She has a 10-foot pile from her 10-acre lot. But burning it right now isn’t an option.

This week, CalFire’s Amador El Dorado Unit has been conducting controlled burns in the area.

“CalFire uses prescribed fire to both increase forest health and resiliency, as well as protecting the public, creating fuel breaks,” said Brice Bennett, a CalFire spokesperson.

Bennett says environmental experts spend weeks planning the burns, which need a specific set of conditions to move forward. To have a controlled burn, CalFire has to wait for the right mix of conditions: the right temperature, the right humidity level and the right time of day.

But Robertson says it’s unfair that Calfire can conduct burns when residents can’t.

“The recording says no burn permit due to air-quality,” she told CBS 13. “How did they get around it?”

Bennet says the pollution from controlled burns is far lower than pollution from a burning building. And he says residents can no longer control their own burn piles.

“The burn piles are escaping, the burning intensity has increased,” Bennett said. “A simple garden hose will not put out these fires anymore.”

But with a prescribed fire, Bennett says CalFire has the right resources to keep it contained.

“We have multiple amounts of resources on scene, multiple hand crews, multiple bulldozers,” Bennett said. “It’s to make sure that fire stays where it’s supposed to. “If anything falls out of prescription the fire is stopped.”

Bennett recommends using a land waste facility to get rid of debris, instead of burning it. If you’d like to know exactly when these controlled burns will happen, you can head to CalFire’s Facebook page.