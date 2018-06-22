SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away and fireworks stands are popping up in parking lots everywhere. Just as we gear up to celebrate on the fourth, a red flag fire warning has been issued for the weekend.

With the holiday in mind, CAL FIRE issued a statement reminding Californians about the dangers of fireworks including bodily injury and sparking wildfires.

Already this month CAL FIRE Law Enforcement officers seized 50,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and have stated that the state has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal fireworks.

Illegal fireworks and unsafe use of legal fireworks leads to fires every year, and those responsible for starting fires due to illegal use of fireworks can be held financially and criminally responsible, according to fire officials.

Additionally, authorities warned that possession of illegal fireworks could lead to fines and jail time, and parents will be held liable for any damage or injuries caused by their children using fireworks.

Here are some safety tips for using fireworks this holiday:

 First, check that fireworks are allowed in the area you plan to use them. Not Allowed in unincorporated areas of Placer, Nevada and Yuba Counties.

 Only use legal Safe and Sane fireworks where they are allowed. Not Allowed in unincorporated areas of Placer, Nevada and Yuba Counties.

 Use only State Fire Marshal approved fireworks

 Local ordinances should be verified before purchasing and/or using fireworks

 Always read directions

 Always have an adult present

 Only use fireworks outdoors

 Never use near dry grass or other flammable materials

 Light one at a time

 Have a bucket of water and a hose nearby

 Check out a professional fireworks show instead!