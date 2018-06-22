It’s Friday and the temperatures are going up. Yes, we are into the low hundreds in a lot of spots, and I think we’re going to do two of these days before we start to bring in a little cooling — at least around Sacramento as Sunday afternoon.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Weather Forecast

Sunday wills till be very warm — between about 95 and 100 degrees. Fair skies over the top of us, a ridge of high pressure no onshore flow, northwest winds trying to pick up out there. So with the northwest winds picking up, we could see some gusts 25 maybe to 30 at times over the next day or two. That’s why we have the red flag warning in place and also the heat advisory and it’ll basically run from about now all the way through the entire weekend.

The hottest day is going to be tomorrow, and most likely, we’re looking at temperatures flirting with records.

The record, if I recall, is 106 for Sacramento. We’re going to be about 104 or 105, so we may see some records fall by the wayside. and then the next portion of cooling that’s going to help us out will be on Sunday. The ridges on top of us basically make for the hottest day for tomorrow on the seven-day forecast. It’ll be between 103 and 107, and then it starts to cool down a little bit.

By Monday we may drop by 10 to 15 degrees in spots in very short order as we go from Saturday on into Monday. The heat is on — 100 to about 105 for tomorrow — maybe just a little bit warmer than that, and then, of course, we’ll start to do some cooling just in time for your Sunday.

So it’s a sizzlin’ Saturday out there for the first Saturday of summer and warm again in the Sierra — 80 to 85 with sunshine. And it’s sunny and it’s warm at 75 to 85 degrees. We could be maybe 84 to 85 in downtown San Francisco for tomorrow. When that happens you know it’s too toasty for this time of the year.