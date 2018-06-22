SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Barely 24 hours after he was drafted to the Kings, Marvin Bagley III has touched down in Sacramento, met fans, and is attending his first Concerts in the Park.

Bagley received a warm welcome from fans and the triple-digit heat when he walked off the plane Friday afternoon.

Fans of all ages lined up to greet the newest King at Sacramento Executive Airport, and Bagley said he’s “super excited” to get started with the team.

Bagley is set to be introduced to Sacramento at the Concerts in the Park event tonight and will be joined by Kings mascot Slamson, Kings Dancers, and Kings Game Night Host Scott Freshour.