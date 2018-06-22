  • CBS13On Air

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in Calaveras County.

colt price Teen Reported Missing In Calaveras County

Colt Price (Handout)

Fourteen-year-old Colt Price was last seen Thursday afternoon riding his bicycle, towards White Pines Lake. He was supposed to return home by dark, according to a statement from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

Price had on a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored swim trunks, brown flip flops, and a blue Hawaiian-print string backpack.

Anyone with information about Price’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 754-6500.

