SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County may soon offer specific services for homeless youth, including food, shelter, counseling, and basic health screening.

The services are already offered in Los Angeles, Santa Clara, San Diego, and San Francisco Counties through Assembly Bill 2602. If approved by the State Senate and signed by the Governor, the project would expand to Sacramento County in the fall of 2019.

The law would require Sacramento to create at least one shelter in a central location. That shelter would serve “homeless youth, including food and access to overnight shelter, counseling to address immediate emotional crises and problems, and screening for basic health needs.”

The homeless youth emergency service project was first adopted in 1986 and is overseen by the Offices of Emergency Services and paid for with a grant.

AB 2602 unanimously passed the Assembly in May. It will be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday, June 25.

