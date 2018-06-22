  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Alaska, Sacramento

KING SALMON, Alaska (AP) — State and federal authorities have ended a search for a 72-year-old California man missing on a river trip in Alaska’s Katmai National Park.

The agency says 72-year-old John Squires of Sacramento was one of three people in raft that flipped Tuesday in American Creek. The creek is within Katmai National Park and Preserve northwest of Kodiak Island.

The other two people in the raft swam to opposite shores. They hiked downstream on their respective sides to a guided camp, where campers used a satellite telephone to contact a lodge.

Park Service rangers, the Coast Guard, Alaska State Troopers and volunteers searched for the missing man by air and raft.

