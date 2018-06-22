LODI (CBS13) – A woman was sexually assaulted at work, and police are looking into surveillance video to help catch the attacker.

“In my mind, I just kept thinking, he’s going to kill me,” Christina said.

She was at her desk inside an office building when a strange man came at her.

“I just kept hitting and pleading you know, ‘Don’t do this! Why are you doing this?'” she said.

The suspect had pinned her down unable to even move.

“He was trying to rip off my dress and touching me all over and kissing me,” she said.

Eventually, she was able to escape his grip and run for help.

“I kicked him and just jumped up and as I’m running to the door he grabs the back of my hair,”

Security cameras captured the suspect entering and then leaving the building. He’s described as an East Indian man in his late 20s, early 30s wearing a long blue sarong type shirt and a black backpack.

The woman called 911, but the man was gone by the time officers arrived.

“It is very unusual, very bold,” said Lt. Mike Manetti with Lodi PD.

Christina is still shocked by the senseless crime and wants to share her story to warn others and get this guy behind bars, but she’s telling her story to help warn others.

“I have to walk through life now scared and for my kids; I have daughters,” she said. “I am angry and I do want to find him because now I’m losing sleep, I’m getting the nightmares, I didn’t think it would affect me that way, but it did.”

Lodi police are looking for any information. If you recognize the man in that video call police.

Christina has also had a lot of help from a Facebook Page 209 Times and hopes someone knows something.

https://www.facebook.com/209timesCA/

If the man is caught, he faces felony sexual assault charges.