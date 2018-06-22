SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Toys “R” Us is finally closing its doors for good.

If you’re looking to take advantage of some last-minute liquidation sales, you may want to hurry. Toys “R” Us announced it will be officially closing on June 29.

Just 9 Days Left to shop at ToysRUs #toyrusclosingsale pic.twitter.com/8ZOsUxZ9QV — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) June 20, 2018

The iconic toy giant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall and announced in March it was shutting down all of its Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Liquidation sales started later that month.

The store closings mean that around 31,000 employees will ultimately be laid off.