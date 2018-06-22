Sacramento (CBS13) — Three suspects accused in the Woodland murders of two teenage boys entered a not guilty plea in court Friday afternoon.

“They’re just some silly rabbits they are so guilty. We all know that,” said Elijah Moore’s mom.

But an attorney for the suspects accused of killing 17-year-old son Elijah Moore, and his high school friend, Enrique Rios, told CBS13 his clients are not guilty.

21-year-old Chandale Shannon of Winters, 21-year-old Jonathan Froste and his brother David Froste of Knights Landing, faced a judge in Yolo County Court.

The suspects are charged with kidnapping and murdering Rios from his home in Esparto. Detectives say Moore was taken from an undisclosed location in Downtown Woodland.

The case goes back to the fall of 2016 when Rios and Moore were reported missing. The community searched and held vigils for the teens, and investigators combed the region for clues until the F.B.I got involved this month. The boys’ bodies have still not been found.

Two weeks ago, The Yolo County Sheriff’s Department named their suspects, and the arrest put law enforcement back to work.

Authorities scoured the banks of the Sacramento River in Knights Landing, but came up with nothing.

For the mother of Elijah Moore, it’s been nearly two grueling years, waiting and wondering.

“They are not gonna get away with this at all,” she told us outside court Friday.

The suspects’ family members were also in court, but declined to speak with CBS13. The suspects’ attorneys claim they still haven’t reviewed the evidence against their clients. And the District Attorney in the case, wouldn’t divulge what led detectives to the suspects.

For now, the three suspects are set to return to court July 6 for a preliminary hearing. That’s when the court will hear evidence in the case, and decide whether it’ll go to trial.