Bradshaw Animal Shelter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Do you have too much cat food? Or are you in a generous mood? The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is looking for donations of wet cat food.

The shelter said on Saturday that an influx of adult cats and older kittens has left them in desperate need of wet cat food.

The best option for the cats is Friskies “Pate” which is easy for all cats that need soft food.

Sacramento Considers Expanding Permits To Food Trucks As Popularity Rises

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter during business hours or mailed to 3839 Bradshaw Road Sacramento, Ca 95825.

Here is a link to the wet food on Amazon, where donations can be shipped directly to shelter.

