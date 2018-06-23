SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With a Red Flag Warning in effect this weekend, CAL FIRE hired additional aviation assets in response to the heightened fire danger.

The Red Flag warning is in effect for most of northern California, and CAL FIRE predicts there will be increased fire weather.

The additional aircraft were placed at three separate locations to bolster the departments’ ability to respond to new wildfires.

A MD-87 “Tanker 102” from Aero-Air LLC was placed at McClellan Air Tanker Base. In addition, two Blackhawk helicopters from PJ Helicopters will be stationed at Chico Air Attack Base, the other at Sonoma Air Attack Base.

The National Weather Service reported that above normal temperatures combined with gusty northerly wind and low humidity to result in critical fire weather conditions this weekend. A Northerly wind will be around 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind is expected to be strongest on the west side of the Sacramento Valley extending into the Coastal Range.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect through Sunday.