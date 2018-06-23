SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Heads up for EBT users: A temporary outage is planned for this weekend because of a statewide system upgrade.

The Department of Social Services says those with EBT cards will not be able to use them from 11 p.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Sunday as they transition from the current EBT vendor to a new vendor.

During this period, you will not be able to use any EBT benefits – food or cash – or talk to EBT customer service.

The EBT client website will also not be available starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Sunday night.

EBT users are encouraged to plan ahead for their shopping needs and getting cash.