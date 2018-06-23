SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A two-alarm grass fire near Southbound 99 and Martin Luther King Blvd broke out Saturday evening and damaged one residential structure.

Sacramento Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Helvin said firefighters contained the fire at approximately four acres with only the one structure damaged.

No one was hurt in the effected residence and residents had already evacuated by the time fire crews arrived.

The fire started as a small grass fire off of southbound 99 and MLK that quickly grew due to the red flag conditions. Helvin explained that the fire became a second alarm as the wind shifted.

The southbound 99 on-ramp from Martin Luther King Blvd was briefly blocked due to the fire.

An investigator is in route to find the cause of the fire.